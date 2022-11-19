Letter: More like Medicare DISadvantage

Medicare Advantage (MA) programs are set to rapidly bankrupt senior’s healthcare. During open enrollment, we are seeing many advertisements for MA programs. Each senior must evaluate the choice for Traditional Medicare (TM) or a MA program. Under TM, the federal government pays directly for health care. Beneficiaries pay monthly premiums and may need to meet a deductible, but they have access to a wide range of doctors and hospitals across the country. Under MA the federal government pays a commercial insurance company to “manage a patient”. The MA companies entice healthy seniors with lower premiums, limited out-of pocket costs, and services such as vision and dental. But as commercial entities, MA are profit motivated and often make money by restricting care through referral requirements and limited networks.