Letter: more military equipment for Ukraine

Leopard tanks and more military equipment is needed for Ukraine to win

In the news

Germany will allow Poland to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

WWII was largely won by the USA being able to manufacture huge amounts of military equipment. It, along with more dedicated troops overwhelmed Germany.

If Putin could see huge amounts of military equipment, from the West, going into the hands of dedicated Ukraine troops he might slowly begin to have second thoughts about winning the war.

As one example, Liberty ships from WWII.

The first ships required about 230 days to build (Patrick Henry took 244 days), but the median production time per ship dropped to 39 days by 1943. 3000 were built

Donald Plummer

Northwest side