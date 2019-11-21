The "Trump tax cut" has resulted in much higher taxes for a fair portion of the middle class. This was the result of capping and in some cases cutting out entirely deductions most likely to benefit middle-class Americans. In 2019 manufacturing has been in a technical recession. Hours have been cut for on-floor workers. During the first two quarters of 2019 manufacturing has declined by 1.2%. Many economists see this as a long term trend. Farmers are at a much greater dependence for government subsidies than anytime in recent years. Deregulation simply delays cost for environmental damage and health problems on future generations. The much touted "labor force participation" is partially because jobs pay so little that many Americans have to work multiple jobs to pay for basic needs. Another part of Trump's "success" is wage growth - less than 2% adjusted for inflation - not factoring in where workers started. Much of the wage growth came from successful Democratic initiatives to raise minimum wages at state levels.
Kalvin Smith
Midtown
