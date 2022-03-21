Letter: More Oil is No Solution

Re: the March 10 letter "America must produce more oil."
A letter in the March 10 Star states that “Washington needs to wake up and smell the petroleum”; that environmentalists are a “cabal of radicals” engaged on a “quixotic pursuit of environmental purity” and that increasing our oil production is the best way to weaken Russia.
Not to dwell on how many months? years? it would take to significantly ramp up domestic production, nowhere in the letter is there any reference to global warming!
I guess that isn’t a problem, after all—just stick our heads in the sand and pretend there is no such thing!
That strategy worked out well in dealing with Covid when it surfaced two years ago, didn’t it?
David Steinberg
Northwest side
