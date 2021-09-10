Letter: More propaganda

Lisa Askey's op-ed about taxes is simply ridiculous. Let's look at the facts:
1. The United States collects less in revenue as a percent of its economy than all but 6 economies in the OECD, which is all of the major industrial democracies.
2. In the year 2000 the last time the US actually had a surplus, Federal tax receipts as a percent of GDP was 20%, today is a bit over 16%. Total receipts from all sources are 30% lower than the OECD average.
3. Lack of adequate revenue to support our government has resulted in lousy schools, broken infrastructure; low tax rates on the wealthy has led to the highest level of wealth and income inequality in our modern history.
4. Republican assaults on the IRS means that the rich have avoided trillion of dollars in taxes over the past decade.
5. Show me one peer reviewed study that demonstrates any connection between tax rates and GDP growth.
Michael Seibold
Downtown
