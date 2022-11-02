Letter: More random thoughts

A recent letter cited Biden's speaking gaffes and his bicycle mishap as indications of mental deficiency. Perhaps the letter writer missed Trump's performance suggesting we might ingest cleaning chemicals to fight Covid, as a horrified Dr. Birx looked on. Or missed the suggestion to weather experts that perhaps an A-bomb could be detonated into hurricanes. Or his nutty sharpie redraw of a hurricane's path. Talk about incompetence! The letter writer must like the bombastic, insulting speaking style of trump, with almost every sentence a boldfaced lie. Hey, that's what we want in a president! Trump is a dangerous, incompetent dunce - a malignant cancer on the nation. I'd like to see a verified education record. I'm extremely dubious. He continues his destruction of our democracy, supported by the new and not improved Republican party and his cult followers, who leave their blinders firmly in place.