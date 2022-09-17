 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: More than 1 million people allowed entry under Biden

The NY times recently reported that internal DHS documents revealed that thus far under Joe Biden, over 1,000,000 people, who entered the country illegally from over 150 countries, have been allowed entry. A main reason is claiming asylum. The Times indicated that it takes up to seven years to adjudicate an asylum claim and that after 150 days, the applicant can file for work authorization. The Times also related that hundreds of thousands have entered the country "undetected." This is totally outrageous! I think the word has gotten out around the world through social media, relatives, friends, and the news, that you can illegally enter America, make an asylum claim, then stay for years and work. What a scheme. Think of the burden over 1,000,000 people are placing on our school districts, social services, health care and criminal justice systems. I think Biden knows it and could care less. He and Democrat pols cynically see all of these people as future citizens and Democrat voters.

Letti Patel

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

