Parents. Teachers. School administrators. The Police.
Every time there is a school shooting the finger pointing begins. And most likely the usual cast of characters share some blame for the tragedy.
But, rarely is the real blame and finger pointing directed in the more guilty direction. The NRA. Gun enthusiasts. Pro-gun elected officials. Lax gun laws. Parents, teachers, school administrators, caring citizens and elected officials need to band together to direct their energy at the real source of the problem.
Fran McNeely
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.