Letter: More than pulling the wool over our eyes
The Trump Administration is making it crystal clear that it intends not to be held accountable to the doctrine of the Constitution. One example is the firing of multiple Inspector Generals, followed by Trump usurping this oversight declaring for the record that he will oversee the distribution of relief money. Now, sycophant Mnuchin has the impudence to tell Congress that the names of recipients and loan amounts of taxpayer money are "proprietary information." Nothing could be more opaque and is emblematic of despotism. Another is the call for the use of force against people to "dominate them." I am not speaking of perpetrators of violence and destruction, rather of citizens exercising their rights of freedom of speech and assembly, as in Lafayette Square. Let us find the higher power running within ourselves, and never cease to remember it is, "government of the people, by the people, for the people."

Frank P. Morello

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

