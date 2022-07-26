Letter: More than unkind words

Re: the July 9 letter "GOP welcomes radicals."
There seems to be more and more letters to the editor that demean other Americans that do not “think” like they do. An example is a recent letter with comments of “GOP welcomes radicals”; “GOP has become so radicalized because for decades they have been appealing to racist, bigoted, and/or sociopathic Americans"; and “…a political party that caters mainly to the worst elements of society…”.
Well, I’m a Conservative Republican and I am strongly offended by such rude, crude, and degrading inputs which only further cause the division and hate brewing in America!
Rosalie Wright
Oro Valley
