Letter: More Truth about Stopping Gun Violence
View Comments

Letter: More Truth about Stopping Gun Violence

Re: the March 8 article "'Red flag laws,' 'gun show loopholes' violate the law."

Jonathan Hoffman’s Op Ed revealed his ideology, but offered no solution for a safer democracy, free from gun violence. He argued that the Fire Arm Owners Protection Act(FAOPA) of 1986 excludes private gun sellers from running background checks. While he mocked the “gun show loophole,” he failed to mention FAOPA’s description of a “private seller”: “those making occasional sales and repairs.” At the Fairgrounds’ gun shows, very few “private sellers” are “hobbyists”/collectors. Most are displaying tables of new AR-15s etc., like any other gun dealer. The only difference is that with “private sellers,” domestic abusers and other prohibited buyers need no background check or even I.D. Hoffman also denigrated Red Flag laws, but missed a critical opportunity: Universal Background Checks could stop dangerous individuals from buying deadly weapons. “The gun show loophole” is a very real death sentence for thousands of innocent Americans—another fact that Mr. Hoffman conveniently overlooked.

Molly McKasson, gun-violence prevention group, Citizens for a Safer Pima County

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Coronavirus

Much as I love the Tucson Festival of Books, I think it is extremely irresponsible not to cancel it this year. With thousands of people coming…

Local-issues

Letter: Pedestrian Safety

I continue to read about pedestrians being injured and killed by drivers. Then I read an article from the local police or sheriff about how we…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News