Letter: More Truth about Stopping Gun Violence

Re: the March 8 article "'Red flag laws,' 'gun show loopholes' violate the law."
Jonathan Hoffman’s Op Ed revealed his ideology, but offered no solution for a safer democracy, free from gun violence. He argued that the Fire Arm Owners Protection Act(FAOPA) of 1986 excludes private gun sellers from running background checks. While he mocked the “gun show loophole,” he failed to mention FAOPA’s description of a “private seller”: “those making occasional sales and repairs.” At the Fairgrounds’ gun shows, very few “private sellers” are “hobbyists”/collectors. Most are displaying tables of new AR-15s etc., like any other gun dealer. The only difference is that with “private sellers,” domestic abusers and other prohibited buyers need no background check or even I.D. Hoffman also denigrated Red Flag laws, but missed a critical opportunity: Universal Background Checks could stop dangerous individuals from buying deadly weapons. “The gun show loophole” is a very real death sentence for thousands of innocent Americans—another fact that Mr. Hoffman conveniently overlooked.
Molly McKasson, gun-violence prevention group, Citizens for a Safer Pima County
Midtown
