Letter: More Wisdom is Needed

After seeing the films “Harriet (Tubman),” “Jojo Rabbit” and “Just Mercy”; reading the powerful remembrances by Holocaust survivor Edith Fox in Sunday’s Arizona Daily Star; viewing the chilling PBS documentary “We Believe in Dinosaurs” about the fundamentalist Ark Encounter “museum” in Kentucky; and reviewing the latest disquieting words and deeds by Trump/Pence/McConnell et. al., I have many questions.
Why do certain personalities (conservatives mostly) fall so easily for demagoguery? Why does “patriotic” militarism thrill some folks so much? What is going on in the mind and soul of a person who excuses, and even helps carry out, cruelty towards God’s creation, including fellow humans? Why do people support a leader who repeatedly falsifies reality?
The self-designation we have claimed for our species–Homo sapiens–means “wise one.” I wonder if the rest of the community of life (nature), or even God, concurs. Surely, we can do better than this.
Ron Rude
West side
