Poor money choices results in a low credit score and is a pattern, not an oops. While making money for a place to live and food, they often are without money before payday. Are wages too low or poor choices spending money? These people have poor credit scores and the problem isn’t the money, it is poor financial choices. One cause is the lack of education to teach financial planning and money management and gets worse with age, the toys and entertainment become more expensive but the income can’t keep up. Biden's latest vote buying scheme is to help people with poor credit scores to get into a house, the largest debt most people have in their life, after they have proven they can’t manage money. Who will end up paying for these losses? Biden’s solution for the country is to go deeper into debt, but once again, who will end up paying? My taxes and your taxes.