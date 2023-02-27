Kudos to the writer who floated the notion of AZ paying to build a desal plant in California (rather than Sonora Mexico) where there are already 12 online, one approved as recently as 2022. This in exchange for California's CAP water allotments which are considerable. The water paying public should at least see the cost/benefit breakdown of the various plans to maintain our current profligate use of water. Maybe even conservation measures? Can I assume that the Israeli company price tag of $3 Billion includes a lifetime (whose?) warranty that the Mossad would maintain the safety & integrity of the pipeline of new water from the Gulf of California against any harm or threat of harm that might be done by the Sinaloa Cartel that controls the Mexican part of this route. What, me worry?