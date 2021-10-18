 Skip to main content
Letter: Most Central American migrants are undereducated and do not speak English
As of August, the Border Patrol had encountered over 1,400,000 migrants illegally crossing the border. About 130,000 have been unaccompanied children sent dangerously by their parents or other relatives. These children have been allowed entry into the country as well as family units. In January, 83% of migrants entering illegally were expelled. That expulsion number has steadily dropped to 47% in July. Monthly Border Patrol encounters are running over 200,000. A study done by PEW Research revealed that a majority of people from the Northern Triangle of Central America consisting of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, do not have a high school education and do not speak English. They have flooded across our border since Biden took office. Our public schools are already burdened with overcrowding of classes, shortages of teachers, dealing with Covid, etc. Now tens of thousands of undereducated non-English speaking children will be injected into school room classes across the country likely requiring special tutoring. All thanks to Joe Biden!

Tom Galloway

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

