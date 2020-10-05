 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Most Folks Don't Own Stock
View Comments

Letter: Most Folks Don't Own Stock

As our election draws near, an important reality should remain uppermost in our minds: Too often in recent years, discussions about the economy focused on overall statistics such as the stock market and employment. Most Americans, however, don't live in that economy, especially now during the pandemic.

They live in a personal economy that has more to do with wages, job security, transportation, and the costs of housing, health care, drugs and child care. The gap between the cost of living and usable income for most people is widening and is adding to strife and depression. Trump and Republicans slashed taxes on the well to do but the boost for everyone else never materialized.

We need to vote for people, at both state and national levels, who will engage with these realities, not who will join voting blocks that perpetuate or make this situation worse.

Donald Ijams

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: A Choice

To all those voters who have moved to Arizona from a state run by Democrats because you were fed up with the taxes, entitlement programs, crim…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Mark Kelly

What have I learned about Mark Kelly? I learned that he listens to all experts and draws his own conclusions. He is an independent thinker. Th…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News