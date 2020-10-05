Letter: Most Folks Don't Own Stock

As our election draws near, an important reality should remain uppermost in our minds: Too often in recent years, discussions about the economy focused on overall statistics such as the stock market and employment. Most Americans, however, don't live in that economy, especially now during the pandemic.
They live in a personal economy that has more to do with wages, job security, transportation, and the costs of housing, health care, drugs and child care. The gap between the cost of living and usable income for most people is widening and is adding to strife and depression. Trump and Republicans slashed taxes on the well to do but the boost for everyone else never materialized.
We need to vote for people, at both state and national levels, who will engage with these realities, not who will join voting blocks that perpetuate or make this situation worse.
Donald Ijams
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
