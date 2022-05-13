Letter: Mother's Day and Roe vs Wade

In am writing this on 5/6 (Friday) and this Sunday will be Mother's Day. Children young and old across America will be celebrating their mothers with greeting cards, flowers and gifts. I find the upcoming day ironic at a time when Progressive Democrats are going ballistic over the possibility that their revered Roe vs. Wade abortion decision may be overturned by the U.S Supreme Court. Progressive activists, whom I believe are the real internal threat to America , have already desecrated several Catholic churches and plan to protest at the homes of conservative Supreme Court Justices, which is a federal crime 18 USC 1507. The White House has not denounced the leak about Justice Alito's written opinion ending Roe, nor when given the chance, did they denounce planned protests at Justice's homes. Pathetic! It occurred to me ironic that as we approach the celebration of moms who have children, that Democrat Progressives are demanding that Roe remain. I am glad that my wonderful loving mom did not abort me.