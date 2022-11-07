Letter: Mothers of Humanity

When I was a boy, girls were my best friends. As I grew older, I wanted a closer relationship with a few special friends. As things moved on, I realized that I am but a seed sower in the garden of humanity.

Women, on the other hand, are told by their bodily development that they have a special and sacred role in creating the future. Most are careful to do it properly, others not so much; but, I believe that all women know they they personally are responsible for the future of us all.

When a woman has conceived, she, I believe, knows what's at stake; either a child they want or one for what-even reason, do not want. A woman knows and feels her capability and responsibility, I believe, with the help of an OBGYN, she can make a choice that nobody on earth can dictate for her. God alone is her judge. Life is either pro-choice or no-choice. It is only the woman's decision.

Vincent Allen

Northwest side