Letter: Motivated Reasoning
Letter: Motivated Reasoning

"Motivated reasoning is when people process information not to reach an objectively correct conclusion, but to bolster what they already believe." Dan Cassino

As a Democrat and a Liberal I work hard to look at all evidence, whether I agree with the proof or not.

For four years I have cited actions and words that prove the current resident of the white house is a racist, sexist, homophobic narcissus and enemy of Democracy. None of his supporters or right-wing adherents would even hear me.

Now those self same people want me to believe the election was stolen with absolutely no proof at all! At the very least I need several poll records that are wildly wrong.

I just hope that states and judges continue to ask for the same.

*Many Republicans believe the election was fixed. But that’s what losing partisans often think.

Dan Cassino (@dancassino) is a professor of government and politics at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Madison, N.J., and executive director of the FDU Poll.

Catalina Hall

Picture Rocks

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

