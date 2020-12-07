Letter: Motivated Reasoning

"Motivated reasoning is when people process information not to reach an objectively correct conclusion, but to bolster what they already believe." Dan Cassino
As a Democrat and a Liberal I work hard to look at all evidence, whether I agree with the proof or not.
For four years I have cited actions and words that prove the current resident of the white house is a racist, sexist, homophobic narcissus and enemy of Democracy. None of his supporters or right-wing adherents would even hear me.
Now those self same people want me to believe the election was stolen with absolutely no proof at all! At the very least I need several poll records that are wildly wrong.
I just hope that states and judges continue to ask for the same.
*Many Republicans believe the election was fixed. But that’s what losing partisans often think.
Dan Cassino (@dancassino) is a professor of government and politics at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Madison, N.J., and executive director of the FDU Poll.
Catalina Hall
Picture Rocks
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!