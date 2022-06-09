 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Motivating gun discussion

In 1955, Emmitt Till’s mother allows an open casket of her murdered son to show the world what horrors were done behind a curtain of prejudice, ignorance, and stupidity. We, the USA, to date have 1316 school shootings since 1970 for many the same reasons. Perhaps we, like Emmitt Till’s mother, should show a video to the world of the current Texas carnage and the other 1315 aftermaths, absorb the devastation imposed on the victims and their loved ones, and only then listen to the arguments as to why the public has a right to own assault rifles.

Lanetta Lee Elliott

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

