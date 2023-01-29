 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Motive

Headlines are crying to learn the motive for the latest mass slaughter of Americans, this time the unusual target is 11 senior citizens. But isn’t the motive clear, whether the perpetrator be age 6, 72, or the prevailing 20ish. It is simply anger, and killing multiple unsuspecting people has become the American method to vent that anger. But why is this a common American tragedy, rarely occurring in any other developed and civilized society? The question should be answered by those supporting the unfettered access to the weapons of choice. Yes, guns don’t kill Americans, people with guns do. A shame and stain on our society.

Robert Hutchens

Northwest side

