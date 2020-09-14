Letter: Motives for early vaccine release highly questionable

As a public health professional, I am disturbed by our president’s applying pressure on both the CDC and FDA to authorize mass distribution of a coronavirus vaccine by November 1. Dean Hortez at Baylor University’s School of Tropical Medicine states that this premature push for emergency use authorization smacks of a political stunt.
Brown University’s Public Health Dean Ashish Jha explains that as a vaccine is given to healthy people, there is a much higher burden of proof than with emergency authorization of a therapeutic for sick people. Dr. Anthony Fauci unequivocally states he would be uncomfortable with a vaccine rushed through emergency use channels prior to complete conclusion of clinical trials.
If our president is truly concerned with protecting our health, he should emphasize that as the holidays approach we must double down on vigilantly practicing mask use and physical distancing to avoid unhealthy exposure. He could add that an effective vaccine should be available in early 2021.
John Newport, PhD
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!