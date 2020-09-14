 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Motives for early vaccine release highly questionable
View Comments

Letter: Motives for early vaccine release highly questionable

As a public health professional, I am disturbed by our president’s applying pressure on both the CDC and FDA to authorize mass distribution of a coronavirus vaccine by November 1. Dean Hortez at Baylor University’s School of Tropical Medicine states that this premature push for emergency use authorization smacks of a political stunt.

Brown University’s Public Health Dean Ashish Jha explains that as a vaccine is given to healthy people, there is a much higher burden of proof than with emergency authorization of a therapeutic for sick people. Dr. Anthony Fauci unequivocally states he would be uncomfortable with a vaccine rushed through emergency use channels prior to complete conclusion of clinical trials.

If our president is truly concerned with protecting our health, he should emphasize that as the holidays approach we must double down on vigilantly practicing mask use and physical distancing to avoid unhealthy exposure. He could add that an effective vaccine should be available in early 2021.

John Newport, PhD

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achieve…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News