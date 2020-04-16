Letter: Move the nuclear weapons money!

Our present situation seems just a sketchy foreshadow of the catastrophic political, economic, social and public health aftermath of nuclear war, even one “limited” to a single nuclear warhead bursting over any major city on the globe.
Nuclear weapons which, by the way and “just in case,” we’ve been stockpiling, maintaining and periodically upgrading for generations, all the while advancing new systems for their accelerated delivery to affected populations. Hmm. There’s a thought. Public health stockpiles, maintained and kept up-to-date, ready for fast delivery to affected populations. “Just in case.” That would be my primary metric for authentic national security in the months and years to come. And it’d probably be a good deal less expensive. It’s past time to move the nuclear weapons money!
Jack Cohen-Joppa
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
