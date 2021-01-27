Letter: Moving forward in 2021

The United States of America is experiencing a staggering time of fear, loss, untruths, divisiveness and chaos. In addition to a deadly pandemic and unprecedented global peril, our national weaknesses and failings have been exposed in the harshest of lights. It is exhausting.
Although we are bombarded by news of suffering and turmoil, we have also seen numerous people across our nation display courage, generosity and selflessness.
We are connected. We need each other personally, nationally and globally.
At this deeply unsettled time in our history, I believe we are blessed to have Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to move the nation forward at this time. Joe Biden is a skillful and determined statesman. He has the wisdom, empathy and composure acquired over a lifetime of public service. Kamala Harris brings the experience and perspectives of a woman and a person of color. Two remarkably underrepresented portions of our country. So, despite the fact that we are undergoing an unprecedented time in our country, I am hopeful and grateful.
Mary Topmiller
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.