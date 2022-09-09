Letter: Mr Biden

I have been around for 72 years. I have never heard a president disgrace and humiliate over half the people in this country. I've been called a white supremacist, a fascist and now I'm a threat to democracy and I threaten the foundation of this republic. I am so offended by all of this!. I am an old lady that lives in Tucson AZ. I'm not any of these things being accused by Joe Biden. How dare he say such things about people he is suppose to represent. He clearly has dementia, even my 11 year old granddaughter notices this. He is not a stable person and needs to be removed before he starts a civil war in this country