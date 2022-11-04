Letter: Mr. Pelosi’s attack

I do not want a governor (Kari Lake) who mocks an 82 year-old man who was bludgeoned nearly to death with a hammer to his skull, breaking it, along with his hand and arm. The republicans have been demonizing his wife, Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, for decades, which I guess was a good enough excuse to brutalize Mr. Pelosi. The suspect, who is an extreme MAGA follower (like our wannabe governor), admitted to this heinous act, and also told of his plans to brutalize Mrs. Pelosi by tying her up and breaking her knees, with even more heinous acts to come. To put it succinctly, this was a political act of violence.