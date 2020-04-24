Letter: Mr. President, please stop

During your campaign Mr. President, you stated that we the people would be so tired of winning that we would be begging you to stop. Well, we have the highest death toll from the Covid-19 of any nation in the world, and more confirmed infections. We are the only nation to cut funding to the WHO in an attempt to shift the blame from your slow, sloppy, inadequate response to this pandemic. I am tired of watching you on television daily spinning untruths regarding our virus testing capabilities and that “anyone who wants a test can get a test” and that PPE is available to all our frontline medical workers. Lastly, I was hoping for a win on your reasonable back to work plan, until you put more lives at risk by encouraging your base to protest your plan. Please, I am ready for you to stop winning.
Chuck Swivel
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
