Letter: MR PUTIN'S PLAYBOOK ONE PHONE CALL AT A TIME
Letter: MR PUTIN'S PLAYBOOK ONE PHONE CALL AT A TIME

Where is the playbook that DJT is using: Bending the justice department to his wishes, creating division within the country, undermining the various governmental departments, turning the military against civilians, etc. One man stands out strongly for writing such a playbook - Mr. Putin. Regular phone calls to Mr. Putin are working in favor of Mr. Putin.

John Seck

East side

