Letter: Mr

I see a lot of letters that say businesses can refuse service to LBGQT+ people. After all, they can go somewhere else, right?

By that logic "Whites Only" signs on restaurant doors, movie theaters, and stores should be legal. If the owners don't want to serve anyone not white, it is their right, correct? If the owner objects to mixed-race marriages they can kick a couple out of their stores.

The laws of the United States of America should not allow open discrimination against any American. If you want to be a bigot, don't do it publicly.

Graeme Williams

Southeast side