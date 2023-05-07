Re: the April 28 letter "Gun culture."

This letter misses the mark. It states "video games in the hands of children in their most formative years normalize gun violence." Children world-wide play violent video games, yet there have been over 145 mass shootings in the U.S. in 2023.

The writer states "TV and movies glamorize gun violence" These TV shows and movies are shown world-wide, yet in 2023 over 200 people in the U.S. have died in mass shootings.

Finally: "Today's rap music is filled with hate and gun violence" People all over enjoy rap music, yet in the U.S since 2015, over 19,000 people have been shot and wounded or killed in mass shootings. Over 600 people killed and over 2,700 wounded in 2022 alone.

If video games, TV shows and movies, and rap music were the problem, why isn't the rest of the world suffering?

The problem is "...free and easy access to guns and unfettered civilian access to weapons of war.."

Stephen Nodine

East side