Letter: MSNBC producer resigns cites lack of diversity of thought

Producer Ariana Pekary has resigned from MSNBC. She cited a lack of diversity of thought and amplifying fringe voices to pump up ratings as some reasons. She cited a veteran news person as saying ""We are a cancer and there is no cure... " Pekary said "New details have become available about antibodies, a vaccine, or how COVID actually spreads, producers still want to focus on the politics. Important facts or studies get buried. This cancer risks our democracy, even in the middle of a presidential election. Any discussion about the election usually focuses on Donald Trump, not Joe Biden." A senior MSNBC producer told her, "Our viewers don’t really consider us the news. They come to us for comfort." Pekary's resignation comes just days after the resignations of Bari Weis, Op-Ed Editor of the NY Times and Andrew Sullivan, Columnist for New York Magazine/Vox citing almost identical reasons. They are sounding the alarm that far leftists and their intolerance of other views have taken over.
Paula Martin
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!