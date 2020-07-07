Letter: Mt Rushmore

RE: The picture of Mt Rushmore with Donald Trump inserted.
Not to take anything away from Abe Lincoln, but it is a known fact that upon finishing, they carved a room inside Lincoln's head to store records.
To this day I believe it remains an empty
cavity.
So in that respect it is all together fitting and proper that Donald Trump's picture should be next to Lincoln.
David Hatch
Southeast side
