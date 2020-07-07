Letter: Mt Rushmore
Letter: Mt Rushmore

RE: The picture of Mt Rushmore with Donald Trump inserted.

Not to take anything away from Abe Lincoln, but it is a known fact that upon finishing, they carved a room inside Lincoln's head to store records.

To this day I believe it remains an empty

cavity.

So in that respect it is all together fitting and proper that Donald Trump's picture should be next to Lincoln.

David Hatch

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

