Letter: Mueller Report II (Yawn)

Costing over 31 million and 22 months long, the Mueller Investigation and subsequent Report failed to actually charge Donald Trump with any crimes. So after spending millions more on airfare, lodging, limousines, thousands of meals, and meeting after meeting; is the new DOJ’s special counsel probe actually going to bring charges against an obvious criminal or just be another unconsummated government report? The new investigation does have some advantages with Special Counsel Jack Smith, unlikely to retire as Mueller did right after finishing his report, and that Trump is unable to hide in the White House from prosecution. However, don’t hold your breath thinking this new DOJ probe is going anywhere since it seems certain people get away with whatever they want.