Letter: Mueller's Dep. Prosecutor Weissman to do fundraiser for Biden

It is reported that Special Counsel Robert Mueller's top deputy prosecutor Anthony Weissman will headline a virtual fundraiser for Democrat candidate Joe Biden. This is the same Weissman who investigated Trump for over two years doing the Russia collusion hoax. Weissman is believed to have actually been the prosecutor running the day to day operations of the investigation. This is bolstered by Mueller's weak, feeble and lack of knowledge of his own investigation when he testified last year before Congress. Weissman was only one of many biased Democrat federal prosecutors on the Mueller team. Weissman also had attended Hillary Clinton's 2016 election night party. Trump and Republicans decried the perceived Democrat bias of the Mueller team, but that was pooh poohed by the Democrat news media. It is now known that multiple FISA electronic surveillance warrants were fraudulently obtained by the FBI and USDOJ to spy on team Trump based on a Dossier full of salacious baloney obtained from the Russians and paid for by the Clinton campaign. Russian collusion!
Ric Hanson
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
