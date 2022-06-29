 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Multiple Murderers

Papers are filled with dismay about all the killings. But, why do we relish sports such as football, boxing MME whose objective is to beat the others brains out. Why do you spend big money on your children's videos that are only about killing and suddenly are shocked when some of our kids graduate to the real thing. Why do we shun presidents such as Biden and Carter (of gentle persuasion) while cheering an ex with a history of thuggery. You say you hate to read the stories in the paper, I say you eagerly reach for the stories of carnage and hope for more explicit explanations. You say you want it to stop. I say this is who we are. Not the gentle, soft spoken creatures we wish we were but truly aggressive and violent peoples. We reap what we sow. We aren't going to solve the matter anytime soon because we actually are eager for more and more.

Phil Reinecker

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

