Letter: Murder is Not Partisan

To quote one of my fellow letter writers "Crime is up in town, murder is at an all time high. We need to feel safe." The levels of serious crime in the 1990s including murder far exceeded the level of crime today. The big recent jump in homicide, 30%, was in 2020 when we had a Republican president. Some of the cities that saw big jumps in homicides (including Tucson) were Columbus, Ohio; Portland, Oregon: and Louisville, Kentucky. These states are led by a mix of Republicans and Democrats. The vast majority of homicides are committed with firearms about 75% yet we fight any new gun regulation. Victims tend to fall into two main categories those involved in the illegal drug trade including gang members and individuals killed by those they know (spouses,co-workers, friends). If you are not involved in drugs beware of your angry relatives. Turn off the television and stay off of the computer - you will feel much safer.
Kalvin Smith
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.