Letter: Musical Chairs
Letter: Musical Chairs

Musical Chairs, A game we played when we were children. It seems that congress is playing the game but the music never stops so there's never a winner. However, There are plenty of losers living day to day trying to make ends meet with very little through no fault of their own. It's hard for the average American to understand why congress isn't able to come together during this crisis to provide the help needed by so many. I believe they are no longer concerned with the average American and only work to provide what is needed to the people that are major contributors to their elections. They have continued to "kick the can" so far down the road they have lost sight of where they started and why. They live in a very small and secure world of their own (for now) and the rest doesn't seem to matter.

Thomas Fletcher

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

