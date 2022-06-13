Letter: Muskets for All

Some people say the Constitution does not protect abortion because it is not specifically mentioned in the Constitution. Well, in that vein of thought automatic weapons and any weapon with more than one projectile is not covered by the Constitution. When the Constitution was written, there were only one shot muskets available that took minutes to reload for a second shot. Therefore, multi shot weapons are not covered by the 2nd amendment. Also, where is the "organized militia" mentioned in the Constitution. Maybe gun registration and background checks are a required method to join an "organized militia". So in following the Constitution one should expect an American should register their musket to join the militia required by the 2nd amendment. I'm just saying.