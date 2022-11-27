 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Muslims Love Thanksgiving

This week, your Muslim neighbor Ahmad will be enjoying Thanksgiving just like you.

Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in America have great reason to be grateful this Thanksgiving. Ahmadi Muslims are grateful to God for living in America, a country that offers us the right to exercise religious freedom and to vote. In stark contrast, many supposedly Muslim countries snatch such religious and political freedoms away from their religious minorities.

To celebrate such freedom, members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA) across all 62 of our chapters in America are expressing their gratitude to God by giving thanks to our fellow brothers and sisters. From hosting thanksgiving dinners in our mosques to donating toys for underprivileged families this holiday season, Ahmadi Muslims are giving thanks in the most American way possible – through selfless service.

And we call on all Americans — of every faith or no faith — to embrace one another in such goodness (Qur’an 2:149).

Frasat Ahmad

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

