It is Sunday, the day after the failed coup in Russia; I am listening to the talking heads promote the weakness of Putin in the view of his capitulation to Prigozhin. They are giddy. Even I a peacenik consider that the actions of Putin are odd. He was supposed to be so strong. Someone to be afraid of because he was a murderous bully. I am not with those thinking that Putin is a forgiveness guy. If Prigozhin is alive one month from now and his "army" not decimated, I will be surprised. Putin sent Prigozhin to Belarus to be killed, no doubt about it.