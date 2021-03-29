Letter: MX government concerned over Biden's asylum policies

Reuters recently obtained internal Mexican government assessments of Biden's border actions. "Mexico’s government is worried the new U.S. administration’s asylum policies are stoking illegal immigration and creating business for organized crime, according to officials and internal assessments seen by Reuters." Reuters wrote that President Lopez Obrador "sees him (Biden) as the migrant president, and so many feel they’re going to reach the United States.” The internal assessment said human smugglers "Communicate via social media such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and YouTube to update migrants on impending checkpoints, when freight trains they can jump on pass, where to stay and how to navigate immigration laws. To ease their passage, smugglers advise Central American clients to register complaints with authorities saying they have been victims of extortion or, for young men, that they have faced death threats from street gangs, migrants are being told to bring along children to make it easier to apply." Biden pathetically has claimed the border mess is Trump's fault, Mexico knows better!
Charles Tach
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.