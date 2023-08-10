MY BLACK HEROES

As a life long sports junkie, I believe that the success of Black athletes has had a positive impact on race relations in the United States. This can help to break down racial barriers and promote understanding and respect between different cultures.

I have a list of my black heroes: In sports there is …

Jackie Robinson, and Will Mays,

Michael Jordon, LeBron James, Kolbe Bryant, and David Robinson,

Arthur Ash and the Williams sisters,

Gayle Sayres, Barry Sanders, Larry Fitzgerald

Muhamed Ali, Surgar Ray Robinson, and Joe Louis

In the movies there is Danzel Washington, Morgan Freeman, and Sidney Potier

Singers Nat King Cole and Johnny Mathis and in politic Nelson Mandela.

When young people see famous Blacks succeeding, it can give them hope and motivation to achieve their own dreams.

Overall, I believe the success of Blacks has had a positive impact on race

relations in the United States. It has promoted understanding and respect,and been a source of inspiration for young people.

THOMAS MCGORRAY

Northwest side