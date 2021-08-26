 Skip to main content
Letter: "My body, my choice"
Letter: "My body, my choice"

To the person who wrote that people who choose to remain unvaccinated should not be castigated, arguing that the obese or smokers are not similarly assailed, I have issues with his argument. His final argument, "my body, my choice", shows that he misunderstands the critical difference between these groups of people. If someone is obese, it has no effect on my life. If someone is a smoker, I can avoid that person (no-smoking rules are in effect in virtually all public indoor spaces--another infringement on a person's freedom to kill other people). Neither an obese person nor a smoker can kill me. An unvaccinated person, however, can kill many other people, even those who have been vaccinated. And unvaccinated people are everywhere, with no noticeable features to warn others to avoid them. Your right to "my body, my choice" does not apply to communicable disease, which can infect everyone you come into contact with!

Karen Carson

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

