Letter: My Body, My Choice

Scenario: Part A - I am a woman who chose not to use birth control. I am pregnant.

Part B - I am the result of that pregnancy. I have a body, but no choice. Will I live or die? It is up to my mother.

Part C – I am a woman who was raped or is the victim of incest. I am pregnant with a healthy embryo.

Part D – I am an embryo as the result of that pregnancy. I will be a healthy baby. But, again, I have no choice.

Part E – I am a woman who is pregnant by choice, but my fetus is not perfect.

Part F – I am that fetus. I am not perfect and I do not have a choice. What will happen to me?

Not every body has a choice, but there are always choices.

Valerie Golembiewski

Southeast side

