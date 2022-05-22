Letter: My Body, My Choice

Scenario: Part A - I am a woman who chose not to use birth control. I am pregnant.
Part B - I am the result of that pregnancy. I have a body, but no choice. Will I live or die? It is up to my mother.
Part C – I am a woman who was raped or is the victim of incest. I am pregnant with a healthy embryo.
Part D – I am an embryo as the result of that pregnancy. I will be a healthy baby. But, again, I have no choice.
Part E – I am a woman who is pregnant by choice, but my fetus is not perfect.
Part F – I am that fetus. I am not perfect and I do not have a choice. What will happen to me?
Not every body has a choice, but there are always choices.
Valerie Golembiewski
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.