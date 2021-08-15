 Skip to main content
Letter: MY BODY, MY CHOICE
Letter: MY BODY, MY CHOICE

MY BODY, MY CHOICE is the freedom cry of the anti-vax Republicans. Seems they are in agreement with the women who have said for years, "MY BODY, MY CHOICE."

But not quite. The anti-abortion argument is that women should be denied the freedom to make choices about their bodies, because it involves the life of another potential human. But doesn't the freedom to remain unvaccinated involve the lives of MANY actual LIVING human beings who may be exposed to the deadly virus?

Hypocrisy? Anti-female?

Sandy Katz, M.D., J.D.

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

