Letter: My connections to Ukraine
Letter: My connections to Ukraine

I have two connections to Ukraine. Three of my grandparents were born there, and came to the USA as children. My father's mother lost most or all of her family in the 1940's when the Nazis brutally killed entire Jewish towns. I was only 3 when she died, so did not get any details.

In 1996, when I still lived in Atlanta, I volunteered with the Ukrainian Paralympic Team. I am very concerned about them and their families. Life is awful for most Ukrainians now, how much worse would it be for people who cannot walk long distances to escape?

Debbi Golden-Davis

East side

