Letter: My Expectations
View Comments

Letter: My Expectations

My Expectations

“What is more wise than to be kind? And what is more kind than to understand?”

- Thomas Tyron

Wisdom, kindness and understanding, three things I expect more of from our national leaders. And how little we get from them in these difficult times.

Let’s disperse the peaceful demonstrators with tear gas so we can wave the Bible outside a church. Even the leaders of the church decried this misuse of their sacred space and book.

I was raised a Christian and one of the values I was taught is to treat others with kindness and understanding. Giving these values lip service is one thing, honoring them in our actions is difficult but important.

If we’re going to make America great again we need to think about what made it great in the first place. White supremacy and racism have no place in our country or with our leaders.

Keith Gentzler

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News