Letter: My Expectations

My Expectations
“What is more wise than to be kind? And what is more kind than to understand?”
- Thomas Tyron
Wisdom, kindness and understanding, three things I expect more of from our national leaders. And how little we get from them in these difficult times.
Let’s disperse the peaceful demonstrators with tear gas so we can wave the Bible outside a church. Even the leaders of the church decried this misuse of their sacred space and book.
I was raised a Christian and one of the values I was taught is to treat others with kindness and understanding. Giving these values lip service is one thing, honoring them in our actions is difficult but important.
If we’re going to make America great again we need to think about what made it great in the first place. White supremacy and racism have no place in our country or with our leaders.
Keith Gentzler
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
