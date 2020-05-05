Letter: My Guy, Guy, or Protesting the Protestants
Letter: My Guy, Guy, or Protesting the Protestants

While watching the numerous lockdown protests across the country, I have noticed several inconsistencies in the messages the participants are sending. Some people are wearing Guy Fawkes masks, which makes them Catholic rebels plotting to blow up the Protestants in the state legislatures. To truly pay homage to their hero, they should also place their severed heads on the end of long pikes, which would intimidate all non-Papists, including followers of the Archbishop of Canterbury.

I have also seen people waving American flags while openly defying THE PRESIDENT'S CORONAVIRUS GUIDELINES FOR AMERICA. That is so unpatriotic! A few were even carrying Confederate flags, which further compounds the protesters’ priorities. The Stars and Bars would certainly not fly in the Wolverine State, home of the heroic Union cavalry officer George Custer, but it might work in Minnesota since numerous citizens come from the south of Norway and Sweden.

A bit of advice to my ideologically confused brothers and sisters: stay at home, read books on history, and study logical thinking.

ROGER PRITZKE

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

