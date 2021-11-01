Letter: MY MONEY

I wonder how many of your readers have given $1,000 to the person on the corner with the sign. Probably not many because it is their own hard-earned money and there is the question of how the money will be spent, actual needs, squandered, or just a scam. In contrast, regarding the Build Back Better Plan, Congress is willing to spend trillions of our hard-earned money on programs that are questionable and smelling of pork. Not hard infrastructure, but social programs of dubious need and never-ending duration. Our government should help those who cannot help themselves but should not assist those who are capable but decide, for whatever reason, not to be responsible. This bill is designed to do two things; make people dependent on the federal government and to buy votes in exchange for free money. Is this the way you want your money spent?
Pudge Johnson
Oro Valley
