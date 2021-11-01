 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: MY MONEY
View Comments

Letter: MY MONEY

  • Comments

I wonder how many of your readers have given $1,000 to the person on the corner with the sign. Probably not many because it is their own hard-earned money and there is the question of how the money will be spent, actual needs, squandered, or just a scam. In contrast, regarding the Build Back Better Plan, Congress is willing to spend trillions of our hard-earned money on programs that are questionable and smelling of pork. Not hard infrastructure, but social programs of dubious need and never-ending duration. Our government should help those who cannot help themselves but should not assist those who are capable but decide, for whatever reason, not to be responsible. This bill is designed to do two things; make people dependent on the federal government and to buy votes in exchange for free money. Is this the way you want your money spent?

Pudge Johnson

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Crossing Tucson

Well, I've been a resident of Tucson for over 30 years and have seen the inter-structure of it go from very good to a battle field style. I wo…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Bias

I am a firm believer in a free press. I also think the free press should not be bias on national news. During the Trump administration, you, c…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News