Letter: My Pledge of Allegiance

I work at a high school in TUSD where every morning we recite the pledge of allegiance to our republic. Whether our leader is Barack Obama, Joe Biden, or Donald Trump, it is critical that our allegiance be to our republic, not any individual. Allegiance to an individual is what happens in the Soviet Union, North Korea, and Saudi Arabia. Arizona voters are faced with candidates like Kari Lake, Mark Finchem, and Blake Masters whose allegiance is so tied to Trump that they had to agree with him about his lie about the 2020 election to even be nominated. Do we really want our state's leaders to be beholden to a sore loser who bullies them into subservience? Please support candidates who think for themselves and make me proud to pledge allegiance to my republic.